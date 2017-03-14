Pokemon Red Was Recreated in Minecraft

Back in 2015, Magib1, currently known as Mr. Squishy, was talking about his project about building Pokémon Red in the Minecraft game. In fact, that was an ambitious project, especially since he was working all by himself on it.

In 2015 Mr. Squishy has mentioned that he hopes that he will have the “core mechanics” figured out in 3-4 months. Well, it seems that now, after 17 months, the project has been completed.

In fact, the project has taken 21 months in total, according to an announcement that he posted on Reddit. We have to mention that it was built with 357,000 command blocks and it took 2,832.89 kilometers of in-game travel to complete. Let’s not forget that no mods were used in this project, which is quite impressive.

Mr. Squishy has mentioned that he’s done his best to incorporate all the original game’s features, along with a few iconic bugs. He said that he has decided to not add any sounds to the game, as he feared that there would have been too many de-sync issues distracting from the game itself.

When he was asked why he has put so much work into this project, Mr. Squishy said that he loves to push the boundaries of the game, adding that Minecraft shouldn’t be able to run Pokémon Red, as this is a 3D game about building and surviving, but the fact that he can do that has excited him.

As we’ve told you above, Mr. Squishy has left some “iconic” Pokémon Red bugs to the game in order to keep the “authenticity”, but at the same time, he mentioned that the map will most likely introduce some original bugs of its own, too. This is the reason why the gamers are advised to make regular backups, in order to revert if they encounter any issues.

In order to run Pokémon Red inside Minecraf,t you will need a computer that has at least 2GB of RAM.