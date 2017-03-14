Samsung Galaxy C5 Pro Available with Big Specs and Features

Two months after the public release, the smaller version of Samsung X7, named Samsung Galaxy C5 Pro. The device can already be pre-ordered on the Chinese version of Samsung’s website.

Specs

The C5 Pro has pretty much the same hardware as the C7 Pro, except for the fact that it has a smaller screen and battery. Tasneem Akolawala wrote in Gadget 360 that the phone will enjoy an all-metal unibody look, having the antenna bands placed on the top and bottom. The fingerprint sensor is placed on the home button, while the volume buttons, audio jack, power button and the USB Type-C port are placed just like they were on the previous device.

Display

The display is a 5.2 inches one, paired with a Super AMOLED screen. The Full HD display has a 1080×1920 pixels resolution.

The phone runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 CPU, based on Cortex-A53 cores that are clocked at 2.2 GHz. The hardware includes 4 GB RAM that make it run pretty fast. It also has 64 GB internal storage which you can expand with the help of a microSD card in case you need more space on our device.

Camera

The Samsung Galaxy C5 Pro device has 2 16 MP snappers that can record in high definition quality. Moreover, you can add two SIM cards to it.

Price

You can start preordering the device on the Chinese version of Samsung’s website. It costs CNY 2,499, which equals $362. You will be able to buy the phone in three color options: Lake Blue, Powder Rose and Maple Leaf.

All in all, this seems to be a pretty attractive phone, even though the price may seem a little bit high for some people. Even so, it is a good deal for the specs it offers.