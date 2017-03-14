Samsung Galaxy S8 Release Date, Hardware, Prices and Improvements Discussed

2017 is set to be a great year for the smartphone business. With so many great smartphones just waiting to make their official appearance, there can be only one who will stand out. Are you one of Samsung’s die-hard fans? You simply can’t wait to see what will be their next release? If you’re that kind of guy, you are in for a treat because Samsung is about to launch their new Galaxy, the S8. After the release of Galaxy Note 7 and its terrible accident, Galaxy S8 needs to be perfect in order for Samsung to make up for their mistake.
Galaxy S8’s Processor
Now, the Galaxy S8 will be equipped with two different processors, of course not in the same phone. The Galaxy designed for the US market will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip and the one made for the rest of the world will be equipped with an Exynos 8895 chip. Just to mention, there’s not a very big difference between these chips.
Battery
Just like in the case of the processor Galaxy S8 will feature two different batteries, one of 3000mAh and the other one of 3500mAh. Samsung will try to make a statement with these batteries and increase its advantage over the iPhone whose battery life is quite negligible. The S 8’s batteries are of capital importance, Samsung assuring its customers that they have improve the safety of their products, ensuring that the Galaxy Note 7 will not be repeated. There is a chance that Samsung will increase the size of the battery, meaning that S8 will have a 4000mAh one. This would allow Samsung customers to remove the battery, thus giving them a greater resilience.
Storage
We don’t know for sure what the amount of storage that S8 will have is. There are rumors saying that S8 will come in 64GB and 128GB models plus micro SD card giving its fans the possibility to enlarge the S8’s storage capacity. This kind of storage is Samsung’s response to iPhone 7.
HD 4K Screen
The Samsung Galaxy S8 will come in versions of 5.8 inch and 6.2 inch. The S8 will have a 4k high-def resolution, meaning that this will be the first Super AMOLED curved display of Samsung. The new Galaxy will feature Always On technology, the device being pressure-sensitive for the first time. A similar system will be introduced by Samsung to its 3D Touch.
Memory
In spite of reports stating that Samsung will provide the S8 a 4GB memory, there are rumours saying that Samsung’s new smartphone will feature a 6GB one. The amount of the S8’s memory depends on the screen resolution of the device.
Android 7.0 Nougat and IP68 certification
The Galaxy S8’s operating system will be Android 7.0 Nougat, Samsung delivering in the same time a IP68 certification. With this kind of features Samsung’s new device will be ahead of the iPhone. If Apple will enhance the iPhone’s endurance when iPhone 8 will be released, who knows what Samsung launches.
Cameras
We know everyone like to take photos of pretty much everything, not to mention those selfies. In the age of Facebook a smartphone with a good camera and WiFi is everything you need. Samsung knows that and so it gave its S8 a 12-megapixel main camera and a front one of 8-megapixel. The main camera will have an entirely new amplified image that will permit users to surf the web which they are pointing out with the camera. One particular advantage is that it gives you the ability to surf shopping websites for a product that is placed in the range of the camera. With these cameras you can experience more, plus new features may be counted. Don’t forget, both S8 versions are equipped with dual-lens cameras.
Fingerprint scanner and AI Assistant
Did you hear that? Samsung will provide its S8 a scanner right next to the main camera. The new Galaxy will have the new AI assistant Bixby, designed by the Viv Labs, the same team that worked on Apple’s Siri. Just to mention, Samsung is using this technology for the first time ever.
Computer features
The Guardian reported the Galaxy S8 is able to connect to monitors, thus giving you the possibility to control the smartphone with the help of a mouse and a keyboard. This new feature will make S8 the most advanced smartphone released by Samsung.
Design and dimensions
The new Galaxy will not feature the headphone jack, following the iPhone’s example. A possible way of making up for the disastrous Galaxy Note 7 is to dispense the micro-USB/ USB-C. The S8 will be shorter and more slender than its predecessor and just a bit wider than Galaxy Note 7 at 140.1 x 72.20 x 7.30mm. Its screen will be a curved 5.7 inch one. The S8 Plus will feature a 6.2 inch screen (152.38 x 78. 51 x 7.94), thus making it taller and wider than the Galaxy ST Edge.
USB-C and Bluetooth 5.0
The S8 will be charged through a USB cable, a great way to charge your phone. Also, Samsung’s new Galaxy will feature Bluetooth 5.0.
Price
The Galaxy S8 is expected to appear on the 29th of March at a price of $850.