Sony Xperia XA1 to be Released in Europe Next Month

Last month at the Mobile World Congress event that took place in Barcelona, Sony revealed their Xperia XA1 device. According to the Japanese company, the smartphone will be released on April 26 for the price of $299.99. The announcement also suggested that the bigger brother, named Xperia XA1 Ultra, would also arrive during the 2017 summer for a higher price though.

Even so, the European retailers were able to fill up their stocks for the Xperia XA1 sooner than everybody expected. Clove, which is an UK-based retailer, confirmed that they will start shipping the mid-range Android device on April 10. This is 2 weeks earlier than they had initially forecast.

Clove is now accepting preorders for Xperia XA1 at the price of £229 ($280). You can choose out of four different colors for it: White, Pink, Black and Gold.

Specs

It runs on an octacore MediaTek CPU, together with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage that can be expanded. Moreover, it comes with Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box. One of its great advantages is the back camera that has a Sony Exmor RS sensor and a capacity of 23 MP. The front one is an 8 MP one. The display is a 5-inches one with HD resolution (720 pixels).

Xperia XA1 Ultra Specs

The bigger brother, Xperia XA1 Ultra, will have a full HD (1080 pixels) resolution 6-inches display. The front camera will also be improved, growing from 8 to 16 MP. It will also run on the same type of MediaTek SoC, but it will run on 4 GB RAM, so most likely the price will get higher too. For now, we don’t know yet whether this device will become available on the European market too, but presumably we will find out more about it upon its release.