WhatsApp 2.17.99 BETA Update Download Available with New Fixes

WhatsApp is one of the most popular applications out there with over 1 billion monthly active users. However, it is quite hard to keep an application highly wanted, and this is the reason why the developers are releasing new versions of it almost every day.
Unfortunately, most of the new versions of WhatsApp don’t come with new features, but they bring some bug fixes and other improvements to the application. The WhatsApp 2.17.99 APK is the latest BETA version of this application that has been released for Android devices.
Even if the new WhatsApp 2.17.99 doesn’t come with new features, there are reports suggesting that the developers are currently working on some new options that will be added to the application sometime in the near future.
We remind you that were some rumors regarding a “Video Conference” feature, which will allow you to make video calls to two or more WhatsApp users, at the same time. This will be quite impressive, but at the same time, the feature will use a good amount of mobile data.
In other words, there will be many people who will prefer to make WhatsApp video conferences only when they will be connected to a Wi-Fi network. Unfortunately, the developers have not confirmed that this feature will be added to the application.
WhatsApp 2.17.99 BETA: How To Install On Your Android Device
The WhatsApp 2.17.99 BETA can be downloaded and installed directly from the official Android store. However, first of all, you will need to open this Google Play Store and tap on the “BECOME A TESTER” button. After that, just open the Google Play Store app, search for WhatsApp 2.17.99 BETA and tap on the “INSTALL” button.
When the installation of WhatsApp 2.17.99 BETA is complete, just use your mobile phone number to get verified and log into your WhatsApp account.