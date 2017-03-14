WhatsApp New Update Brings Back Missing Features

WhatsApp has received an update on its “Status” feature back in February 2017. Since then, the WhatsApp users have been able to broadcast short videos, GIFs and photos to their contacts.
In addition, these can also be customized with handwritten annotations, emojis, which seems to look like the Snapchat app or Instagram Stories. Your WhatsApp friends can also react to a Status by tapping on the “Reply” button and the response will be sent as a new WhatsApp message.
Likewise on Snapchat, your WhatsApp Status Broadcast will disappear after 24 hours. We remind you that before this overhaul, your WhatsApp Status was nothing more than a simple line of text, likewise the “Status” option from Skype or the old Yahoo! Messenger. At the same time, this short message was visible to all of your contacts and it was allowing the WhatsApp users to share their thoughts or let their friends to know if they are available to talk or if they are in a meeting or at a movie.
We have to agree that the overhauled “Status” feature is an improvements but at the same time, the WhatsApp users can no longer inform others whether they are available to talk or not. However, the developers are already thinking about it and according to Android Police website, a change has been spotted in the WhatsApp 2.17.95 BETA version.
In the WhatsApp 2.17.95 BETA, the old Status feature is now found within the Profile settings menu. This means that this “old” feature will come back to the STABLE version of WhatsApp sometime in the near future, so you should not worry about it anymore.
You can always install the latest WhatsApp BETA version from the official Android store. However, in order to do this, you will firstly have to become a WhatsApp BETA Tester by heading this Google Play Store webpage and tapping on the “BECOME A TESTER” button.
Finally, open the official Android store, search for WhatsApp BETA and install it on your Android device.