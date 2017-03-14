Windows 10 Creators Update Closer to Launch

Microsoft keeps their steady speed when it comes to Windows 10 preview builds for their Insider ring. The latest is dubbed build 15055 and it is designed both for PC and for mobile. Since we are getting closer and closer to the launch date, the preview builds straw away from bringing essential new upgrades and features, but focus instead on fixing bugs and errors and making it work more smoothly.
What does build 15055 contain?
The newest preview build can be accessed by anybody who subscribed to Fast Ring. It brings lots of fixes, especially one that makes it run smoother with the operating systems that include an antivirus software made by Symantec. If before you received a 0x80070228 error when trying to download the build while having Norton Antivirus installed, this shouldn’t happen anymore. Microsoft declared that Symantec offered an update last week that will solve the problem.
This means that before installing the build released today, you should ensure you have the up-to-date antivirus definitions for the Symantec/Norton antivirus. Besides this problem, there was also an issue with the preview builds for Windows 10 quitting the download process at 71% and returning to the previous build. Thankfully, build 15055 will fix this as well.
All in all, the latest build solves more than 2 dozen problems on Windows 10 for the PC platform, together with 3 mobile fixes. They have various degrees of importance and they relate to lots of issues, from making the CPU usage jump to a high percentage, stopping the OneDrive, GUI quirks and so on.
However, there is still a lot to be done about the Creators Update until its release next month. With all the solutions that were added to the latest build, Microsoft still has some issues they know about and intend to fix them.