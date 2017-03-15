Adobe Acrobat Reader Latest Update

There are threats that Adobe has addressed in response to vulnerabilities that could have allowed attackers to take control of any affected system. In fact, Adobe has released an update that could help users avoid certain vulnerabilities that have been exploited by hackers.

Thus, Adobe has recommended that users need to update to the latest version to enjoy the stability and security improvements here are some hints on how to install the updates.

Automatic Updates from the Product

First off, you need to launch the Adobe Reader or Acrobat.

Then, you have to select Help and Check for Updates.

From there, you must follow the steps from the Updater window so that you can download and install the updates.

Updating Over the Web

Simply open the Reader or Acrobat and select Help. Then, go to About Adobe Reader and take note of the product version.

Go to the Adobe Reader Downloads page, which would automatically detect the version of your operating system and Adobe Reader.

If the Web page detects the availability of a newer version, then you have to choose Install Now.

Then, you can click on the file you have downloaded and follow the instructions.

Updating Adobe Acrobat or Reader Manually

Simply open the Adobe Acrobat or Reader.

Select Help, and then go to About Adobe Reader or Acrobat.

Just note the version of the product, and close it.

Take note that if the version of Adobe is not the latest, you simply have to download the required installer from the official page of Adobe.

After downloading, you need to click on the installer in order to begin the installation process.

If you are using the basic Adobe Acrobat Reader that is available in your desktop and mobile platforms, then you can only enjoy printing, viewing, and annotating PDF files. However, if you use the commercial proprietary product, you can enjoy creating, editing, converting, encrypting, digitally signing, and exporting PDF files.