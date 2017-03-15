Android 7.1.2 Nougat Update to be Released in April

More than a month ago, Google announced they would release their Android 7.1.2 beta version, bringing previews for their supported devices. Besides, they also confirmed that they will stop supporting Nexus 6 and Nexus 9. However, they did not say a word about their so-called “maintenance update” ever since then, which was around six weeks ago. The only true news we got about it was when the Nexus 6P received the beta version two weeks ago.
Is it possible to get it in April?
A new report from Android Central shows that Google may actually be releasing the Android 7.1.2 Nougat version to the Nexus and Pixel devices they support starting with April 3. The news draws on the idea that Rogers, the Canadian carrier, plans on releasing another update to the Pixel phones on the specific date. The update would enable VoLTE, and the respective company started to test that feature on Android 7.1.2 beta. Moreover, the timeline seems plausible, since the tech giant initially declared that the final release would take place after 2-3 months.
A new surprise
It seems kind of odd for Google to offer the final version of an update without having a second preview build. However, we don’t know anything about the evolution of the development of the new version either, so all our assumptions may be wrong in fact. Before Nougat, Google used to release only Developer Previews, and even those were available just for important x.0 updates, no word about minor or maintenance updates, which makes everything even more interesting.
When it comes to the usage breakdown on this month, it seems that just 0.4% of the Google Play Android devices which are active can found on the latest version. This means that if you don’t have one of the supported Nexus or Pixel devices, you have to prepare to wait.