Android 7.1.2 Nougat Update to be Available with New Improvements

Six weeks after the Android 7.1.2 BETA version has been launched, Google has claimed that a public release of the Android 7.1.2 will be released soon.
According to WccfTech, the big search engine company is expected to start rolling out the public update by the end of this month or at the beginning of April. We remind you that Dave Burke, the vice president of Android, has mentioned back in January 2017 that a public release of Android 7.1.2 will come in a “couple of months.”
In concordance with Android Central, Rogers Communications Inc. has claimed that an update for the Google Pixel units will be released soon. The same report claims that the new update will come with VoLTE support along with the latest March security updates.
We remind you that the mobile carrier has been testing the VoLTE feature for a few months already on the Google Pixel with Android 7.1.2 BETA and it seems that now the carrier is informing the users that the update will hit this handset on April 3, 2017.
Unfortunately, the announcement that the Canadian mobile carrier has just made, is not confirming that Google is also planning to release the Android 7.1.2 Nougat update around the same date. However, there are reports suggesting that the big search engine company will also release the Android 7.1.2 Nougat update at the beginning of next month.
We have also some bad news for the owners of Nexus 6 and Nexus 9, as according to reports these two devices will not receive the Android 7.1.2 update. The good news it that these handsets will still receive security updates, but we’re not sure for how long.
Do you think that Google will release the Android 7.1.2 public version at the beginning of the month or it will take longer until that will happen?