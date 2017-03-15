Google Chrome Update Download Available with Less Power Consumtion

Google Chrome is one of the most popular browsers out there and this is the reason why the big search engine company is working hard to make things better. According to reports, the latest improvement that the developers have brought to the browser application is for the background tabs, which are now using less power than before.
It seems that the lower power consumption in background tabs is actually one of the big changes that are part of Chrome version 57, which Google has been released this month. We have to mention that the latest Chrome version also comes with WebAssembly support and it doesn’t allow you to disable plugins.
According to Google, the background tabs are responsible for third of the power that the Chrome browser is using and this is the reason why the developing team is focusing on fixing this. Now everyone is interested in how the big search engine company has managed to drop the power consumption on the tabs.
Well, Google has explained that the Chrome version 57 will throttle individual background tabs by limiting the timer fire rate for background tabs using excessive power. In other words, the average load on a CPU core will now be limited to only one percent, a move that Google claims to not have any impact on tabs where audio is playing or where real-time connections need to be kept alive (such as YouTube, Twitch etc.).
By making this change, the big search engine company claims that the power consumption of Google Chrome has been reduced by 25% in busy background tabs. However, the big search engine company plans to have background tabs suspended completely.
Google has not mentioned how much impact this change will have on the battery life or power consumption, but if you are opening lots of tabs on Chrome, you will surely feel the difference after installing the latest version of the browser application.