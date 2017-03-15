Google Earth Pro Installation Requirements for PC, Mac and Linux

If you are experiencing any problems like slowing down of your computer system when you install Google Earth Pro, then you might have to check again your computer for specs. One of the problems that result from incompliance of minimum requirements is the slowing down of your computer.

Here are things that PC users need to do to deal with this kind of problem.

Check if your computer has complied with the minimum requirements. Basically, you can use a PC running Windows XP or later with a minimum CPU requirements of Pentium 3 and 500Mhz. RAM must be 512MB or higher and a free hard disk space of at least 500MB. Graphics card must be at least DirectX 9 and 3D capable, aside from the 64MB of VRAM. Screen resolution should also be at least 1024x768p wit 16-bit high color resolution. The Recommended system requirements should be running at least Windows 7 or 8 or higher. CPU setup should be at least Pentium 4 with 2.4GHz or higher. The system memory or RAM must be around 1GB capacity with at least 2GB of hard disk space free. Take note of the 256MB of VRAM as recommended graphics requirements or at least a DirectX 9 and 3D capable graphics card.

For Mac users, it is important to understand the minimum and the recommended requirements for installing Google Earth Pro.

You need at least Mac OS X 10.6 or later with a CPU of any Intel Mac. System memory must also be around 512MB with at least 500MB of free hard disk space and screen resolution of 1024x768p, thousands of colors with a graphics of 64MB of VRAM. However, the recommended requirements include a Mac OS X 10.6.8 or later and a CPU of a dual core Intel Mac. The system memory or RAM should also be at least 1GB or higher and a free hard disk space of 2GB. It should also have a screen resolution of 1280x1024p millions of colors with a graphics of 256MB of VRAM.

Those who are having difficulties with the Google Earth Pro on Linux OS devices should also have some issues fixed.