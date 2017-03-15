Google Maps Creating and Sharing Lists

Google Maps has received a new feature that allows you to create and share lists of your favorite locations. Today we will teach you how to create lists in Google Maps and how to share them.

Creating Lists In Google Maps

Open the Google Maps application and enter the name of the place that you want to add to the list by writing it on the “Search Here” text box;

Now, pull up from the bottom of the screen to access the location’s information and tap the Save button;

In order to add the location to one of your default lists, you will just need to select that specific list, but now you will hit the “New List” option (since we are creating a new one);

Just name the list and you will have a brand new list created on Google Maps.

Now that you have a list ready, you will need to add places to it by doing the following:

Tap the three horizontal lines button (menu) that’s located to the left of the textbox and select “Your Places”;

Select the “Saved” tab and choose the list that you’ve just created;

You will now notice a “+” sign that will be located in the lower right corner and add a new location from the textbox.

Follow the same steps to add more places to the list. Once you are done and you want to share it with friends via a link do the followings:

Tap on the three horizontal lines button;

Select “Your Places”;

Go to the “Saved” tab;

Select the list that you want to share and tap on the “Share” button located on the top right corner;

Select “Continue” to create a shareable link and share it using a messaging service.

If you want to make the list public so anyone can search and find it on Google, take these steps: