Pokemon GO Tricks to Hatch Eggs Without Going Anywhere

As you well know, one of the most popular games in the world, Pokemon GO, requires you to walk a lot if you want to make your eggs hatch. The game, based on augmented reality, needs you to walk around your house, your nearby park or all throughout the city if you want to find new Pokemon or to achieve your goals, such as hatching the incubating eggs.

How to trick that

However, maybe you don’t want to do all that walking around just for some eggs and, thankfully, there is a solution for that. The biggest issue here is that you cannot use your car. What’s left is to trick the game by using your bicycle for 2, 5 or 10 km at a time in order to hatch an egg, depending on how rare your Pokemon are. You can even resort to other ways of slow transportation, such as a skate, for example.

The new Rusty Hack

Rusty caught up on a great idea now. He figured that if you place the phone on a record player and let it spin, you can increase the walking distance in a very short time. As such, you can hack your eggs without making any step at all.

But should you use it?

Ever since the game became trendy, many people noticed that walking or cycling so much had some positive effects on their health and fitness. Many people who wanted to lose weight found themselves walking and running more than they intended to, which is great for their health. Under these circumstances, is it okay to release into the world such a hack that would make people not walk anymore?

However, this might even bring back some players in the game, who had quit the app because they were tired of walking that much.