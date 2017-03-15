PS4 Pro Best Tips and Tricks to Get the Most of it

How to Take Advantage of the PS 4 Pro

If you’re one of the lucky people who got their hands on a PS 4 Pro, then most likely you want to know more about it and to make the most of it. It is the best console you can find on the market at this point, and no wonder people are curious about it and want to use it to the maximum. But how to do that more exactly?

Set it up.

The cable setup you need is nothing new for you, especially if you played on consoles before. Plus the power cable into the wall outlet, the HDMI cable in your TV and connect it to the Internet. However, if you want to use the 4K resolution on your TV, check out if you’re using the right HDMI port and whether you need a special setting.

Get awesome games to play.

It is useless to own such a beautiful console and not to play the most recent games on it! Check out the greatest recent releases, such as:

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Battlefield 1

The Last Guardian

Inside

Thumper

Hitman: Intro Pack

…and many others. Though you have to pay for them, they are definitely worth it for trying out your new console.

Buy extra gear.

To enjoy the experience to the fullest, you should invest in some extra gear. For example, PlayStation Vr can be plugged right into the PS4 console and allows you to enjoy a 360 degree game. There are some technical issues with it, but it can still work well. You can also get the PlayStation Camera and the PlayStation Move remotes if you go big. There is even a wireless stereo headest which you can get, together with PlayStation Vita, a handheld system made by Sony.