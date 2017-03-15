Samsung Galaxy J5, J7, J7 Prime and A Series Gets Android 7.0 Nougat Update

According to reports, Samsung is currently preparing to finally release the Android 7.0 Nougat for its Galaxy J and A series smartphones.
We remind you that the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge smartphones have received the Android 7.0 Nougat update, which was also recently rolled out to the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge models.
Well, if you are the owner of a Galaxy J5, J7, J7 Prim, A3, A5, A7 or A8, then we have some good news for you, as you will be able to update your device to Android 7.0 Nougat sometime in the near future.
We remind you that last month, a Samsung Turkey support page has been taken down, as it was containing some information regarding the Android 7.0 Nougat update being released for the Galaxy J and Galaxy A series smartphones.
The specific support webpage was suggesting that the Galaxy A3 (2016) with model number SM-A310F and SM-A800F and Galaxy A8 (2016), are expected to receive the Android 7.0 Nougat update in the next month.
On the other hand, the Galaxy A5 (SM-A510F) and the Galaxy A7 (SM-A710F) that were released back in 2016 are expected to get the Android 7.0 Nougat update sometime in May 2017. The Galaxy A3 (2017) (SM-A320F), Galaxy A5 (2017) (SM-A520F) and SM-A720F Galaxy A7 (2017) are expected to get upgraded to Android N in July 2017. Currently, all the mentioned devices from Galaxy A series are running on Android 6.0 Marshmallow.
The Galaxy J7 (SM-J710FQ) that was released in 2016 is rumored to receive the Android 7.0 Nougat in July 2017, followed by Galaxy J7 (2015) (SM-J700F) in August 2017. The Galaxy J5 (2015) (SM-600F) and Galaxy J5 (2016) (SM-J510FQ) will receive the Android Nougat in November 2017 and, finally, the Galaxy On7 (SM-600FY) will get the mentioned update in October 2017.