Samsung Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge Receive Android Nougat

For now, it seems that the Android 7.0 Nougat update is being rolled out to Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge devices found in India. The package is in fact an OTA (over the air) update, which means that the update is taking place in stages. Most likely, it will take a couple of days to be completed, so you will have to be patient a little more.

How is it taking place?

Well, whoever owns a Galaxy S6 or a Galaxy S6 Edge in India should receive a notification these days, letting them know that they can now download the update in the upcoming days. However, if you’re not patient enough and want to enjoy the changes as soon as possible, you can manually look for the update.

How to look manually for the update

In order to do so, you will need to go to the Settings app on your phone, scroll down until you reach the About device section and tap on the Download updates manually button. Connect to a Wi-Fi network before you start the process, since the package update weighs 1.3 GB, and most likely you don’t want to use up your mobile data plan on it. Also, make sure you have minimum 50% battery before starting.

What’s new?

The latest update to the system made by Google brings lots of changes and additions. One of them would be a better Doze Mode and several performance tweaks that make a better experience when you use the device. From what it seems, it’s the last major update that Samsung will offer to Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge, since both of them are already 2 years old. As an owner, you should only receive Android Security Updates after that. Sadly, the Galaxy S6 Edge+ will not be getting the update in India.