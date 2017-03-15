Samsung Pleases Community with Massive Upcoming Android 7.0 Nougat Rollout

Following earlier reports coming from the Samsung representatives in Turkey, the Korean giant has finally announced that it is preparing to release the Nougat update to more of its smartphones. Recently, an online statement was made by the Turkish representatives for the tech manufacturer, saying that new devices will be updated. That statement was since then taken down but now we find out that Samsung is actually planning on bringing Google’s Android 7.0 to multiple device lineups including the Galaxy A and Galaxy J series.

Samsung has managed to finally roll out the firmware to its main moneymaker, the Galaxy S7 and its S7 Edge variant, and it now looking to bring more of its phones up to speed on the software side, That being said, users of devices included in the following list should be happy because their smartphones are getting a flashy new update in the very near future.

Samsung Galaxy J5;

Samsung Galaxy J7;

Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime;

Samsung Galaxy A3;

Samsung Galaxy A5;

Samsung Galaxy A7;

Samsung Galaxy A8.

A lot of people were also happy that Samsung didn’t forget about its flagship models from last year, including the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge into its update plans.

After a very stale period, it looks like Samsung’s patch train is finally building up some steam. Multiple update rollouts have gone out and some more are on the way.

Google’s Android Nougat continues to hold the least shares in the market. With Android Lollipop continuing to be the most popular version of the operating system, at least according to market shares. Android KitKat and Android JellyBean are also on the list. The incredibly slow rollout of the software not just for Samsung’s devices but for smartphones in general might have caused Nougat to miss out on a lot of market shares.

Once Samsung manages to update all its intended handsets to Android 7.0 Nougat, the next step will be to bring Android 7.1.1 followed by the now in testing Android 7.1.2. It remains to be soon just how much the next update rollout will take.