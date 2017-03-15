Viber 6.7.0.1312 Update Download Available with Latest Bug Fixes

Viber has currently over 600 million users and there new ones that are installing this application everyday. The Viber application allows you to send messages, videos, photos and even make HD voice and video calls.
The application is totally free and all you will need is a mobile device running on either Android or iOS. Today we will talk about the latest Viber version that has been released for Android OS. First of all, you should know that the new Viber version for Android devices is 6.7.0.1312 and that it doesn’t come with any new features or options.
Now, you’re asking yourself why you should install a new Viber version that doesn’t come with anything new. Well, the answer is simple: you should update to the latest Viber version because it comes with bug fixes and it solves some of the issues that the developers have found in the previous version of the application.
We have to mention that likewise on WhatsApp, the Viber application is using your mobile phone number as your ID. In addition, the application will automatically synchronize with the contact list on your mobile phone. In other words, everyone in your contact list that has this application installed on their devices will be automatically added to your Viber friend list.
We have to mention that you can also join group chats on Viber, which can hold up to 200 participants. In addition, the admin of the group is able to add participants, remove participants, set a picture and many more. You can also use Viber Out to make landline and mobile phone calls, but you will need to add credit to your account first.
Viber 6.7.0.1312 For Android: Features
- Ability to send private message to your friends;
- Ability to make free voice and video calls with HD sound quality;
- Ability to share video messages, voice messages, locations, photos, stickers and emoticons;
- Create groups where you can add up to 200 participants;
- Ability to play games with characters such as Legcat and Violet;
- The application integrates with native contact list for calls and messages;
- Support for Viber Desktop application on Mac OS and Windows OS.