WhatsApp 2.17.104 BETA Update Available with New Fixes and Install Process

WhatsApp is the mobile messaging application of the moment, which has over 1 billion monthly active users. However, staying at the top is not that easy, because there are users that find new bugs and issues every day.
This means that the developers are “assaulted” with reports from users regarding these problems. There are new WhatsApp versions released every day and today we will talk about the latest BETA version of the application that has just been released for smartphones running on Android OS.
The latest WhatsApp BETA version for Android OS is 2.17.104 and it can now be added on smartphones running on the mentioned operating system. Unfortunately, this new version of WhatsApp is not adding any new features or options, but it fixes some bugs and issues that the developers have found or the users have reported.
There were some earlier rumors suggesting that a new awesome feature might be added to the application, which will allow you to make video conferences with two or more users at the same time. The developers have not confirmed nor infirmed about this new feature being added to the application, which means that there are still chances that these rumors might be true.
WhatsApp 2.17.104 BETA: How To Install On Your Android Device
- Open the browser on your Android device and head to this Google Play Store webpage;
- When the webpage loads, tap on the “BECOME A TESTER” button;
- Open the Google Play Store, search for WhatsApp 2.17.104 BETA and when it finds it, tap on the “INSTALL” button to start the installation process;
- After the installation is complete, use your mobile phone number to get verified and log into your WhatsApp account.
