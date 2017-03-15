WhatsApp BETA Update Download Available for Nokia Asha 201

WhatsApp is still available for the Nokia Asha 201 devices and today we will teach you how to install the latest version of this application on your handset.

First of all, we have to mention that the Nokia Asha 201 is a device that has been manufactured by Microsoft and it’s equipped with a single core processor and a RAM of only 32MB. The handset comes with a 2.4-inch screen and a camera of 2MP, which is surely not so impressive.

However, there are still many people who are still using the Nokia Asha 201 device. If you are one of them and you want to install the latest WhatsApp Update on your device, take the following steps:

Open the internet browser (Nokia browser) on your Nokia Asha 201 device;

Go to the URL (the address bar where you can enter the webpage where you want to head to);

Head to this official WhatsApp Nokia S40 Download Webpage;

When the webpage loads download the latest WhatsApp BETA version on your Nokia Asha 201 device;

Follow the instructions provided to install the WhatsApp BETA version on your Nokia Asha 201.

You can also install the latest WhatsApp BETA version on your Nokia Asha 201 without using the browser on your handset, by taking these steps: