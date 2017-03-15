Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 Comes with Helio P25 CPU and Powerful Specs

Xiaomi has been making waves in the smartphone industry these past few years. It looks like market has been flooded with different smartphone offerings from Xiaomi. The best thing about Xiaomi is certainly the fact that its affordable premium smartphones are often equipped with only high-end hardware pieces such as Redmi Pro for example.

Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2

The company is expected to launch its Mi 6 smartphone flagship in April, but that’s not all. Reports are showing that Xiaomi is actually preparing to unveil Redmi Pro 2. As its name implies, this is Redmi Pro’s successor and it’s expected to ship with the same dual-camera setup.

The Chinese manufacturer is keeping the smartphone under wraps and it doesn’t want to disclose any information about it. Fortunately, the internet is filled with rumors and speculations surrounding the upcoming Redmi Pro 2. We have gathered the most plausible ones and we’re going to present them right now.

Specs

As previously mentioned, the high-end smartphone is expected to ship with a dual-camera setup. The already existing Redmi Pro model features a dual-camera setup that’s made from a 13MP and a 5MP camera. We can be sure that the new model will feature similar specs in the camera department.

In terms of hardware power, rumor has it that Redmi Pro 2 will be powered by a Helio P25 chipset. This octa-core processor is quite impressive. It features four cores that clock at 2.5Hz and other four ones that have been clocked at 1.6GHz.

Redmi Pro 2 is expected to be available in two models. The only difference between these variants will be their price and memory size. The first variant will feature 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage space while the second one will feature 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage space.

Final Thoughts

From the looks of it Redmi Pro 2 seems to be quite impressive. If the rumored specs prove to be true, the smartphone will be able to compete with the all other flagship smartphones. Nonetheless, we can be sure that Xiaomi will take the market by storm when Redmi Pro 2 will be launched.