Adobe Flash Player Security Patches Deferred from February to March 2017

Microsoft has already announced to release security updates to the Adobe Flash Player integrated with the Windows systems. Originally, the said updates were expected on February 2017, but it was deferred and would possibly be updated in March of the said year.

The said update was intended to address the critical vulnerabilities that could allow the attack and control of an affected system, which include computers running Windows, Mac, Chrome OS, and Linux.

For instance if a Mac user having a Flash Player version 24.0.0.194 or earlier must update to the latest version immediately. This can be done using the built-in update mechanism. This can also be downloaded from the Adobe Flash Player Download Center.

However, those who have enabled the option to allow automatic updates will be able to get the updates right away. At the same time, Google Chrome browsers can update your installed Adobe Flash Player to version 24.0.0.221. This is possible by setting it up under the Tools menu. By doing so, you would be able to verify the browser if it is up-to-date.

According to Adobe, this critical update would resolve some memory corruption, integer overflow, type confusion, and other related vulnerabilities leading to the execution of some codes. The said vulnerabilities were observed and reported by security teams from Microsoft, Google, Trend Micro, and Palo Alto Networks.

The deferral to release the Adobe Flash Player update might be a way for Microsoft to prepare itself for the security issues, since Flash is an obvious security target. This might be an awkward for some, but it could be a gesture of ensuring security by blocking Flash for some time. It can be recalled that Flash has been distributing security patches since it started to work with Windows 8.

This change of decision might be undetermined yet, but Microsoft issued an announcement to release some Flash patches. According to Microsoft, such patches are designed to fix the vulnerabilities of a remote code execution for supported Windows systems. A new bulletin summary was released to describe these patches. However, Microsoft has planned to replace its summary announcements using a new portal in which the bulletin ID numbering scheme will likewise be dropped.

These bulletins are being rated with the following specifications, namely “Critical” for Windows client OS running through Windows 8.1. “Moderate” is also being rated for Windows Server 2012, but “Critical” for the Windows Server 2016.

The Windows operating systems that are going to receive the said updates include Windows Server 2012, Windows Server 2012 R2, Windows Server 2016, Windows RT 8.1, and Windows 10. No other security updates will be released until the next monthly update release scheduled on March 14, 2017.

For those who are checking for updates for the Adobe Flash Player from a Windows PC should wait until it would be released in a few days. This patch will complete the fix that was intended to address the vulnerability issues regarding the installation of Adobe Flash Player on your computer.