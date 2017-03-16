Adobe Flash Player Update takes care of 8 New Vulnerabilites

After newly discovered vulnerabilities have plagued Adobe’s Flash Player once again, the company took action and proceeded to patch the aforementioned problems. The latest issues that have occurred regarding Flash Player are also related to security threats and vulnerability.
The latest updated that comes from Adobe takes care of 8 new vulnerabilities that had the potential of causing serious harm to systems. Aside from one of these 8 vulnerabilities, all of them were considered critical. This means that they possessed the potential of creating opportunities for attackers to infiltrate the system and deploy remote execution code.
This type of code allows attackers to take control of other people’s machine from a distance, creating all sorts of problems for the victim. Since this type of attack revolves around controlling the machine remotely, it is understandable how Adobe didn’t waste any time when it came to taking action.
Those interested in the technical details regarding the newly discovered vulnerabilities that have been discovered in the recent patch can check below for a complete list of the CVE numbers pertaining to each individual case.
- CVE-2017-3002;
- CVE-2017-2999;
- CVE-2017-2997;
- CVE-2017-3003;
- CVE-2017-3001;
- CVE-2017-2998;
- CVE-2017-3000.
It is worth reminding people that Adobe’s Flash Player service has ceased to be the prime solution in its branch some time last year when very serious vulnerabilities and security backdoors were not only discovered, but also fully exploited by various attackers. Adobe Flash Player was at the bottom of a lot of major attacks that took place last year, many ending with damaged caused to other software using Flash Player and thus giving hackers and attackers a way in through Adobe’s highly damaged security.
The passing of Flash Player into a near state of obsolete had arrived when Google decided to replace it with HTML as Chrome browser’s default solution. Prior to this change, Flash Player was enabled and would update automatically for Google Chrome, making the duo a fan favorite for users.