Call of Duty Black Ops 3 Update 1.21 Available with New Improvements

Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 is a first-person shooter video game that has been published by Activision and developed by Treyarch. The game was released for Windows PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 back on November 6, 2015.
The story in the Black Ops 3 game takes place in 2065, which is 40 years after the events from Black Ops 2. The game comes with an awesome campaign, which supports up to 4 players in cooperative mode. Keep in mind that the more players join the co-op campaign, the more difficult the enemies will be. The game also comes with a Zombie mode and a Nightmare mode, which will be unlocked once the player completes all campaign missions.
The game is still played by many gamers out there, but there are a few of them who stopped playing it mostly because it became boring and that other popular games have been released such as Battlefield 1.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Update 1.21 Has Been Released For Xbox One And PlayStation 4
Activision and Treyarch have released a new update for the Call of Duty: Black Ops 3. The new update brings version 1.21 to the game on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles. The patch is addressing some issues that the developers have found in the previous version of the game and they had to fix.
The new Black Ops 3 Update 1.21 patch weights 2.1GB on the Xbox One and 1.3GB on the PlayStation 4 and it can already be downloaded on the two mentioned consoles.
Unfortunately, there are no patch notes provided for this new update, as the developer only informs us that the “game update addresses a number of general performance and security issues.” If more details will be revealed about this new patch, we will update this article.