Facebook Messenger 109.0.0.23.70 Update Comes with Improved Video and Voice Calls

Facebook is a very popular social media platform where you can meet new friends, but at the same time, find old friends. Today we will talk about the Facebook Messenger application, which allows you to talk to your Facebook friends in private.

HINT: If you want to view Facebook posts, write comments, upload photos and share your thoughts with all your friends from this platform, you will need to install the “Facebook” application.

If you have the “Facebook” application installed on your Android device, you will notice that when you try to send a private message to anyone, you will be redirected to the Google Play Store and be guided to install the “Facebook Messenger” app.

The latest Facebook Messenger version for Android OS is 109.0.0.23.70 and it can be downloaded and installed on your device via the official Android store. Even if it doesn’t come with some new features and options, we suggest you to install it right away, as it contains many fixes for some bugs and issues that the developers have found in the previous version of the application.

If you have the Facebook Messenger installed on your Android device, you will be able to send and receive photos, messages, emoji, make voice and video calls and more. In other words, the Facebook Messenger is offering all features that the PC version is offering when it comes to Facebook private messaging. On top of that, you will be able to share your location with your friends, so that they can get to you easily.

Facebook Messenger 109.0.0.23.70: Features