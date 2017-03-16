Google Camera 4.3 Update Comes with Important Improvements and Fixes

There is reason for celebration for anyone that has a smartphone compatible with the Google Camera app. A new update has been made available, which takes the app to version 4.3. As some of you might know, the Google Camera app is only available for those that use Google phones. If you’re not sure what characterizes a Google phone, you probably don’t have one. But just for safe measure, a Google phone is a handset that is part of either the Google Nexus family of devices or the new Google Pixel lineup. This means that owners of Google Pixel, Google Pixel XL, Nexus 5, Nexus 6P and so on are eligible.
So what does the new Google Camera app come with? Update 4.3 brings a highly request feature to the app, which is the ability of toggling the shutter sound when taking pictures. As you might expect, this was met with much acclaim. The inability to turn off the shutter sound that would go off whenever someone takes a picture was something many people had complained about for years, on several occasions.
While some were happy about the change, others were still wondering what it was that kept mobile app developers as well as smartphone manufacturers from working together and bringing this functionality to users a long time ago. It’s not like “the technology wasn’t there yet” and even more so, this feature has been present in early iterations of smartphones. Those that remember the early smartphones that didn’t come from Apple will also remember that these devices were able of toggling this specific sound off. The same goes for regular mobile phones, which dawned before the rise of the smartphone.
The important thing now nevertheless is the fact that users are once again able to toggle off the shutter sound. Of course, it is only available for Google customers that have access to and use Google Camera. This might be just the beginning and we might see a similar implementation of a highly requested feature on other devices, possible at a platform-wide revel. It remains to be seen how Google will treat this issue in the future and if users of other brands will ever get this functionality.