Google Chrome Best Tricks to Enhance Browsing Experience

Google Chrome is considered by many the best internet browser available. However, many people use it without taking into account some simple yet very useful tricks. In this article, we will be looking at some of these tips and tricks and how they can enhance your browsing experience considerably. Let’s see what you might have been missing out on when using Google Chrome.

Copy, Paste, Benefit

Copying and pasting things on the computer is like second nature for most people. That being said, it’s not exactly the same when it comes to mobile devices. On smartphones and tablets, a lot of people forget that this is a common feature which can make their like a whole lot easier.

Instead of constantly having to enter web addresses and navigating to specific sections of that website, you can just hold down your finger on the address bar. After a moment, you will see that the OS’s interface will give you new options. You will be able to copy or cut that specific text that you highlighted/held down your finger on. Then you can copy it wherever you see fit, or even keep it in the phone’s clipboard so it may be used a bit later.

Activate Brotli

This one is probably known by less people. Activating the Brotli features on the Chrome browser will significantly improve the page loading times. This is achieved through telling the browser to unzip pages faster.

To do this, simply open a new Chrome tab and go to the following path: chrome:// flags / # enable-brotli. This will take you to a special page where you will see the Brotli Coding section. You need to go there and then go to Default and Activate. This will enable the Brotli feature.

This one is really simple. But as simple as it is, it can do a lot of good. We all have websites that we absolutely love to visit. No need to enter the web address every time, or even wait for the browser to open or that matter. Just put a shortcut of the web page on your phone’s home screen. For the 3-dot menu on the top right, use the Add to Home Screen option.

Going Incognito

Sometimes we don’t want people to know what we’re doing online. However, browser history can betray us. In this case you can just use the Incognito mode to browse without leaving traces. Websites you visit in Incognito mode won’t be added to the browser history.