Google Earth Pro Update

It is very important to update any application in order to maximize the usability and functionality. Moreover, it can help users avoid any security issues that might come from outdated software. Hence, you can update Google Earth Pro to its latest version in order to enjoy its new features.

Here are some of the features that you can get when you get the updated version of Google Earth Pro.

Pro data layers – this will provide information about a particular location, such as demographics, parcels, and traffic count.

High-resolution printing – this will enable you to print images of the planet in a resolution as high as 4800x3200p.

Movie making – Google Earth Pro allows you to make and export movies in Quicktime HD and Windows Media at a resolution as high as 1920x1080p.

Advanced measurements – Google Earth Pro will enable you to take measurements of parking lots, land developments, and other polygonal areas.

You would be able to download the Google Earth Pro installer directly. Take note that the older version of Google Earth Pro 6.0 will no longer be supported. This is because the Google Earth Pro 7.1.5 and earlier versions would require a license key. But, it is so easy to get a key if you don’t have one. Just use your email address and use the key GEPFREE in order to sign in.

For Windows users, you just have to visit the link provided here: https://dl.google.com/earth/client/GE7/release_7_1_8/googleearth-win-pro-7.1.8.3036.exe. If you are a Mac user, you just have to click the link provided here: https://dl.google.com/earth/client/GE7/release_7_1_8/googleearth-pro-7.1.8.3036.dmg. These links are intended for Google Earth Pro version 7.1.8.3036.

If you think that your copy of the Google Earth Pro requires an update, you just have to click on those links from Google, as it would provide you with instructions. You simply have to follow them in order to download and install that particular version of Google Earth Pro.