Google Maps Tips For Offline Use and Custom Names

Google Maps has been released back in 2005 and since then it received many new features and options. Today we will offer you some tips and tricks that you can use on this application.

Downloading Maps For Offline Use

If you don’t have a mobile internet connection on your tablet or smartphone all the time, then you should know that you are able to save maps and use them while your device is offline. In order to save a map, you will need to tap on “Offline areas” from the application menu and zoom in on the area that you want to save on your device.

Finding Restaurants, Gas Stations Or Any POI On Your Route

Google has recently added a very useful feature that is available on both iOS and Android. While using Google Maps on the mentioned operating systems, you are able to search for places such as restaurants, hotels or gas stations on your current route. To search for a specific POI (point of interest) you will just need to tap the search icon and select the desired category from the list. Once you find it, you can choose “Add stop” to add it to your route.

Zoom The Map

You can easily zoom in and out on Google Maps by doing the following: double-tap with your finger, hold it on the Maps screen and then drag it up or down to zoom in and zoom out. This is a very useful feature, as it allows you to view more details about a specific location (when you zoom in) or see your entire route (by zooming out).

Adding Custom Names To Places

In Google Maps, you are able to add custom names to your favorite places. First, you will need to search for the place (like the address of it) and plant a pin there by pressing long on the screen. After that, you can tap the bottom of the screen to bring up the place card, select the label and give it a custom name.