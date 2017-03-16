Google Pixel Smartphones comes with the names of Muskie and Walleye

It’s always exciting when there are new bits of information flying around regarding Google’s plans for future smartphones. The past Google Nexus experiences as well as the more recent Google Pixel phones has made us expect quite a lot from the search engine giant. News about upcoming Google phones have surely sparked our interest, as they refer to the anticipated follow up to Google Pixel.

Google confirmed earlier that new Pixel devices would be making their way to the public this year. And by new, it is understandable that they are complete new designs and not just refreshes of the Pixel and Pixel XL models. Recent “leaks” from inside Google claim that there are already given codenames for the two new devices. They are called Muskie and Walleye “in the office”, but there is no information that could tell us whether these are random names or if they have something to do with each phone’s characteristics.

As for the names themselves, they refer to fish that can be found in the waters of North America. Out of the two, Muskie would then be the bigger model. The fact that there is no palpable information regarding the phones out makes fans even more eager to find out what they are all about. The good news is that if Google sticks to its own schedule, we could see the new phones in action this October.

Several rumors including the fact that the new Pixel models will come with improved specs and also a bumped up price have been flying around, but there is nothing fans can put their finger on.

It would seem like the only thing left to do now is wait for October. Granted, there is still a long way until October, but from a calendar perspective it’s still this year so many would agree that it could be worse.