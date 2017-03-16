Google Play Services and Gboard Beta are Now Available in Google Beta Program

The Android parent has just opened up the doors for Gboard and Google Play services. Android smartphones owners can get access to these apps through the Google Play Store. However, both Gboard and Google Play services are still in their testing phase and only beta enlisted users can get access to them.

We should mention the fact that both features are in beta means that they will not work as smooth as intended, but everything is going to get patched along the way.

How to Get Access to Gboard and Google Play Services

As previously mentioned, these two features can only be accessed by beta users. Therefore, in order to download them, Android users will first have to be enlisted in Google’s Android Beta Program. The only thing Google asks in return is feedback so that it’s able to patch any unexpected bug or glitch. Additionally, users are required to have a Google Account so that they are allowed to register.

Privileges of being enlisted in Google’s Android Beta Program

This shouldn’t surprise anyone, but Google is working on more projects at the same time and not only on Gboard and Play Services. Therefore, Beta Program enlisted users will be able to download a wide array of Android exclusive apps and updates that are still in their beta phase.

Worth noting is that the best thing about this program is that it doesn’t force users to stay signed up. Android smartphone owners can always opt out the Beta Program if they do not enjoy to download apps that are still in their phase. Even better once users leave the Beta Program, the operating system will automatically go back to the public version of Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

Google Gboard

This is Google’s personal keyboard and it has been downloaded by over 500 million individual users. The app is so popular that it’s ranked among the likes of Skype, Google Photos and Dropbox.

There are many factors that make this special keyboard so popular but the most important one of them is that it allows users to embed gifs into their text-messages.

Even better, Gboard ships with a wide number of foreign languages pre-installed on it that can be used at the same time. Also worth noting is that Gboard feature the highly popular Glide Typing.