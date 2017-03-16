Google Play Store Discounts Available for Xbox One Gold Members

Whenever a console game becomes highly successful, the game’s developers try to capitalize on that by launching a mobile edition of it. This is great since players are not able to carry their console everywhere they go and this way, they can get access to the game they love wherever they might be. Three great examples of this happening are Deus Ex GO, Lara Croft GO and Hitman GO. In fact, Xbox One Gold Members can download these games for discounted prices right now.

Deus Ex GO, Lara Croft GO and Hitman GO: Google Play Store Discounts

Xbox One Gold members should be happy to know that Square Enix has just made all the aforementioned games available for only $0.99. These deals are quite impressive, especially when taking in consideration that all three games are packed with innovative features and great adventures. Additionally, even though only Xbox One Gold Members have access to these deals, they can only download them from Google Play Store.

Console Games Mobile Edition

We should mention that even though all three mobile games have been built around the original ones, the mobile editions feature different a gameplay style and story. Although this was to be expected since smartphones lack controllers and players have to control the characters through the use of touchscreen displays. However, the developers behind the games have truly managed to keep their classic feel.

Square Enix managed to shock the entire mobile gaming community when it reduced these games by 80 percent since all three of them are considered as high quality products. For example, Hitman GO is rated at 4.5 stars on Google Play from over 75,000 reviews. Also, the other two mobile games feature similar ratings as well.

As previously mentioned, these games feature a different gameplay style than the original console editions. All “GO” games are more focused towards solving intriguing and complicated puzzles. Additionally, almost all of the mobile games that can be found on Google Play Store use the strategical turn-based format.

All three games have a learning curve and that’s why the developers have included different levels that enhance the game’s difficulty. Nonetheless, we advise Xbox One Gold Members to acquire these games as fast as possible since they will never see a better deal than this one.