iOS 10.2.1 Fake Jailbreak Will Compromise Your Device

Well known hacker groups such as PP Jailbreak, TaiG or Pangu have not confirmed yet that they have managed to jailbreak iOS 10.2.1. At the same time, there are some well known hackers such as Marco Grassi or Luca Todesco, who’ve never mentioned that a jailbreak for this iOS 10.2.1 is available.

Unfortunately, there are many fake websites that use the name of these official hackers to make you download the “iOS 10.2.1 jailbreak,” which proves later to be just a way to get your device infected with a malware that can compromise your personal data.

According to ECydia, the official jailbreak for the moment is the “semi-un-tethered” Yalu jailbreak, which has been developed by Marco Grassi and Luca Todesco back in January 26, 2017.

Unfortunately, the jailbreak developed by the two hackers is only available for the iOS 10.0.1 and iOS 10.2. To make things even worse, this jailbreak is not able to “crack” the iOS 10.2 that’s running on the iPhone 7.

We suggest you to avoid jailbreaks from some developers that you’ve never heard of. At the same time, if you notice that you need to pay for a jailbreak, then that’s another sign that the hacking tool is fake. In other words, you will never have to pay for downloading an iOS jailbreak.

Most of these scams are already available all over the internet and there are some cases when the scammer will tell you that it will give you the money back if the tool is not working for you.

Some websites that host fake jailbreak tools are asking for personal information and it will even ask you to complete surveys. We suggest you to avoid these types of websites and wait for a real jailbreak to be released by TaiG or Pangu hacking groups.