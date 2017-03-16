Minecraft Pocket Edition Receives Major Trading Update Along Tweaks and Fixes

Hands down, Minecraft is the most popular game in the world right now. The game provides players with the necessary tools to express their creativity and that’s what makes it so popular. Even better, this is a cross-platform game. This means that Minecraft can be played on PC, smartphone and even tablet systems. Regarding the Pocket Edition of Minecraft, Mojang has recently started rolling out the highly anticipated Village trading features alongside other tweaks.
Minecraft Pocket Edition Receives Major Update
The update in cause started arriving on March 9th and it completely enhances the game’s user experience. Minecraft players should be happy to know that Mojang has taken care of all the annoying Pocket Edition bugs. The best thing about this update though is the fact that it includes village features. Players will finally be able to trade heart content with villagers. Additionally, the game will also include village children therefore making the game seem more alive.
Patch 1.0.4 Brings Strangers Skin Pack
As previously mentioned, the update brings so much more than trading features. The game will now include the Strangers skin pack, which is considered as being the coolest pack ever made. The pack includes biome settlers that come from faraway lands and different dimensions.
Minecraft Pocket Edition Add-ons
We should not overlook the fact that Minecraft Pocket Edition will now allow players to use add-ons. This is great news since players will be allowed to edit game sounds, the user interface and so on. Taking in consideration the fact that Minecraft boasts with one of the largest fan community, we can be sure that players will be able to find large amounts of cool add-ons.
Bugs and Tweaks
Mojoang who is the developer behind the game, is always trying to make the player experience smoother. The way Mojang manages to achieve its goal is by rolling out a constant stream of patches that squash annoying bugs. For example, Mojang has just fixed the hitbox on Stone and Wooden Buttons. Additionally, the field of view has been enhanced when sprinting. Nonetheless, it’s great seeing that Mojang is keeping the Pocket Edition up to par with the PC one.