Motorola Moto G5 Plus Available in India

The Lenovo owned company has been making waves in the smartphone industry for a while now. In fact, Motorola came out swinging during the Mobile World Congress and showcased two great smartphones, Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus. The reason we are talking about Motorola’s smartphones today is because Moto G5 Plus has just been announced in India.

Moto G5 Plus has been Announced in India

What’s interesting is that even though Motorola unveiled both Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus during MWC, it decided to only announce Moto G5 Plus in India. Motorola held a press conference and there it boasted with the fact that it managed to sell over 6 million Moto G smartphones in the last three years. With that being said, it’s easy to understand why Motorola decided to announce Moto G5 Plus in India instead of another region.

Hardware Specs

The smartphone ships in the Fine Gold and Lunar Gray colors and it has been priced at $229 for the standard variant and $259 for the premium one. Motorola has equipped the device with a 5.2 inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen panel. The display features a full HD 1080 x 1920 pixel resolution and 424 pixels per inch.

Leaving the display aside, Moto G5 Plus’s hardware parts are the most impressive part of it. The smartphone is fueled by Qualcomm’s highly impressive octa-core Snapdragon 625 chipset. The processor has been clocked at 2.0GHz Cortex-A53 and it is paired with an Adreno 506 graphics processing unit and 3GB or 4GB of RAM.

In terms of storage space, Moto G5 Plus offers 32GB or 64GB of internal memory depending on the acquired variant. The battery shouldn’t be overlooked at all since Moto G5 Plus ships with a large non-removable Li-Ion 3,000 mAh battery. Also, the smartphone has been fitted with fast battery charging features.

Final Thoughts

The device is really impressive when it comes to hardware power. Additionally, its sleek design is definitely going to make it more appealing towards customers. Nonetheless, Motorola has undoubtedly created one of its best smartphones ever.