Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) vs. OnePlus 3T – Which one better satisfies an user’s needs?

A decade ago, you barely had any mobile phones to choose from. Sure, there were quite a few options, but in terms of quality there were just a couple models that everyone knew. The rest were phones that people would just get out of not affording the good models. That’s not the case today, as mobile users that are looking to change their smartphone have a slew of options at their disposal. It is actually quite challenging to settle on a device, considering how many different options one has.

The search doesn’t get any easier if you go down the ladder in terms of quality and take high end flagships out of the equation. In fact, that’s where it gets more complicated as there are very many budget friendly devices with great specs and features. One such device is Samsung’s Galaxy A5. The device has gone through a bit of a makeover since it got a refreshed model in 2017, so we thought of putting it against a fan favorite which is also a bit of a refresh of the original device. That being said, let’s see what the Galaxy A5 (2017) can do and if it can stand up to OnePlus 3T.

Display

The Samsung phone comes with a 5.2 inch screen which isn’t bad at all. It uses Super AMOLED technology and features a 1920 x 1080 resolution. It is also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 4.

OnePlus 3T comes with an Optic AMOLED screen that measures 5.5 inches and has a 1920 x 1080 resolution. It also comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection.

Performance

Under the hood, there is an octa core processor in the form of the Exynos 7880 chip which uses a 1.9 GHz clock speed. There are 3 GB when it comes to RAM and the internal storage cap is 32 GB. This can go up to 256 GB through a microSD card. The video chip is the Mali-T830MP3. The battery unit stores 3000 mAh, providing good sustain.

The OnePlus device uses the processing powers of the Snapdragon 821 chip from Qualcomm and the GPU qualities of the Adreno 530. In terms of memory, there are up to 128 GB of storage available and 6 GB of RAM. The battery unit featured in this handset is a huge 3400 mAh unit.

It would seem that Samsung’s new offering is capable of taking care of itself among competitors, but it is short of reaching the standards of this OnePlus phone.