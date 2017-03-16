Samsung Galaxy A and Galaxy J devices to get Android 7.0 Nougat in the near future

When it comes to rolling out the latest Google Android updates, it is only logical that manufacturers put the best and most popular devices first in the priority queue. Such was the case with Samsung, as the Korean company first took care of its flagship Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge models. The previous lineup consisting of the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge models have also received Android 7.0 Nougat.

That brings us to the remaining Samsung smartphones that are waiting for Google’s Nougat firmware. Samsung announced that it will soon be bringing the update to the Galaxy A and Galaxy J handset series. There are many variations of devices in this category, so a lot of users will be pleased to find out that their preferred models will get a software update soon.

The Galaxy A smartphones that will be receiving an update are the Galaxy A3, Galaxy A5, Galaxy A7 and Galaxy A8. On the other side, the Galaxy J smartphones in line for the software patch are the Galaxy S5, Galaxy J7 and Galaxy J7 Prime.

It is important to note that most of these devices have received upgrades i.e. refreshes about a year after the original versions had been released to the public. Most speculations based on logic indicate that Samsung will be distributing the new update to the models which came out last, so that the new firmware will be more impactful.

The jump from Google’s Android 6.0 Marshmallow to the newer Android 7.0 Nougat is a huge step forward for these devices, as the latest software from Google brings tons of upgrades. There are a lot of things that smartphone users will have to get accustomed to after they cross over into Nougat territory. The most obvious change has to do with the user interface, which took a serious hit from Google’s update hammer. It further builds on the concept of Material design and brings a modern look to the Android experience.

The Android Nougat rollout has been very slow since the software was first made available, but it looks like manufacturers have started to pick up the slack with more rollouts in recent times.