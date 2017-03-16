Windows 10 Creators Update Might Be Released Next Week

Microsoft promises that the new Windows 10 update will bring many improvements and additions to the operating system, which will make the platform better than ever. The release of the update is just weeks away, but some lucky users will get the update earlier than others.

According to The Verge, the Windows 10 Creators Update is now entering the final stages of development and it will be sent to the testers by the end of March 2017. We remind you that the expected public release is on April 11, 2017, meaning that the lucky users will be able to test the new update two weeks earlier than the rest of us.

The new update is expected to be released as free to download, likewise all the past Windows 10 upgrades, but this one will weigh way more than the previous updates. We have to mention that the Windows 10 Creators Update is Microsoft’s biggest upgrade for several months, which follows the Anniversary Update that has been released last year, when the operating system has celebrated 1 year since its launch.

The Windows 10 Creators Update brings a few media-friendly additions to the OS, which includes improvements to 3D modeling, gaming, virtual reality support and social media. To make things even better, this major update might also mark the beginning of Windows 10 as the central “HUB” for your smart home.

According to rumors, the new “Home HUB” software looks the same as Google Home and Amazon Echo, by creating a login-free desktop, which shares resources between family members, including reminders or shopping lists. You will also be able to use voice commands (via Cortana) to sync and control connected home devices.

We have to mention that besides the Windows 10 Creators Update, Microsoft has also other projects, such as the next major Windows 10 Upgrade, codenamed as Redstone 3, which will be released later this year. The Redstone 3 is expected to bring many other updates to the operating system, including a new design for Windows 10.