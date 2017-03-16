Xbox Scorpio to be Available with Third Party Games

According to reports, Microsoft will reveal its Xbox Scorpio this year and the console will finally hit the stores sometime during the Holiday season, which means that many gamers would want to have it as a Christmas present.

The developers have been talked a lot about this upcoming console and its ability to run games at 4K resolution. However, only a few third party games will run at 4K resolution on Xbox Scorpio and two of them are Fallout 4 and Skyrim.

In an interview with Glixel, Todd Howard, the director and executive producer at Bethesda, has confirmed that Fallout 4 and Skyrim will be patched in order to run at 4K resolution on the upcoming Xbox Scorpio. Howard said that the developing team can update the game and people will be able to play them at 4K resolution on the new console.

We have to mention that those are NOT the only games confirmed for the new console. In fact, Warner Bros has already confirmed that its Shadow of War game will be available for Xbox Scorpio as soon as it launches. Shadow of War is also a “Play Anywhere Title”, meaning that if you purchase the PC version from the Microsoft Store, you will be able to play it on the Xbox One console.

The Xbox Scorpio is expected to be official unveiled at the E3 2017 event. The event will be held during June 14-16, 2017, at the Convention Center in Los Angeles. However, we will still have to wait until December 2017, when the consoles will be available in stores.

Microsoft is using the Holiday season to boost the sales on its upcoming console and this marketing strategy might work well for them.

What are your thoughts about the upcoming Xbox Scorpio? Will you purchase the console once it will hit the stores?