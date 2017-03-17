Adobe Flash Player Install on a PC, Mac or Android Device

There are many ways to install Adobe Flash Player to your devices. Although not all browsers provide support for Flash Player these days, operating systems are required to use an updated version of Flash Player in order to avoid certain vulnerabilities.

Installing Flash Player on a PC

If you are going to install on your PC with a Windows operating system, you have to download an uninstaller first. You simply have to go to the official website of Adobe at https://www.adobe.com and from there you need to read instructions before downloading the file.

After downloading the file, you need to click on the file in order to uninstall any version of the Flash Player from your system. Then you have to uninstall the application from your system before you are going to proceed.

Don’t forget to restart your computer before going to the Adobe Flash Player website to download the file. After restarting the PC, you are required to go to the official website once again to download the latest version of Flash Player to your PC and reinstall the application.

Installing Flash Player on a Mac

If you have Flash Player installed on your computer, you need to uninstall it first before going to install a new version of the app. You can also uninstall it upon installation of the new version, as it would let you confirm if you need to install or not just like any other application.

After uninstalling the old version, you have to restart your computer and restart it using the procedure that you used on a PC. You will then go to the official website and then download and reinstall the Adobe Flash Player file onto the Mac.

Installing Flash Player for Android

Simply download the latest APK version of Adobe Flash Player from a reliable website. Then, you have to copy and paste the downloaded files to an SD card. Install the APK file using the file manager app on your Android device. Make sure that you have checked the unknown sources by going to the Settings > Security before you install the new version of Flash and unchecked after you have installed it.