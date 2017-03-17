Clash Royale Best Tips of Attacking and Defending

Clash Royale is a very popular mobile video game that has been developed by Supercell, the same company that has made Clash of Clans. Clash Royale is a card came, but it has been inspired from Clash of Clans and this is one of the reasons why the game has become so popular.

Today we will talk about some tips and tricks, which you can use while playing Clash Royale on your mobile device.

Balancing Your Clash Royale Deck

Try to always create a deck that contains both ground-based melee troops, but at the same time, fragile range-fighters. Try to always have many types of cards, such as: tanks, splash damage troops, long-distance troops and more.

Using Troops To Attack Towers

There are some specific troops that will focus on attacking towers, such as Hog Rider or Giant. It is very important to have one of these troops in your deck, because they will not be distracted by any other troops that are nearby on the battlefield.

Pairing Units

In Clash Royale, you should not send units alone, as there is a high chance that they will get destroyed by the enemy very fast. It is better to combine cards that form a strong composition. For example, you can send Giants ahead and keep a balloon behind until it reaches a tower so it can destroy it. At the same time, Hog Riders are very weak against swarms, but they can deal lots of damage when paired with Goblins, Ice Spirits or Fire Spirits.

How To Join A Clash Royale Clan

You can join a Clan in Clash Royale, which allows you to organize friendly battles, make card requests or even donate cards to your Clan mates. By making friendly battles with your Clan mates, you will be able to improve your deck or get used to a new deck.