Firefox Best Tips to use on the Popular Browser

Firefox is a browser developed by Mozilla, which is currently very popular. Today we will give you about some tips that can be used for this browser.

Firefox And Its “Secret” Interface

Firefox comes with a “secret” interface, allowing users to get into coding and tweak how the browser performs. Keep in mind that when you will try to change to the “secret” interface, you will notice a warning messaging saying that it might void your warranty and that you should continue only if you are sure about what you are doing.

To access the “secret” interface, you will need to type “about:config” in the address bar and hit the ENTER button. There, you will find all kinds of options and tweaks that you can do on the browser. However, if you don’t know what they exactly do, it is better to not touch them.

Firefox: Master Password

Firefox is able to store your username and password on any website that you want. However, that would not be so safe without a “master password,” which will need to insert whenever you want to view the saved passwords. In order to set a master password on your Firefox browser head to Tools->Options->Security Tab and check the box next to “Use a master password.” Then you will need to input the master password twice and you’re done. Now, whenever you will want to view saved accounts/passwords on your Firefox browser, you will need to introduce the master password.

Firefox: How To Customize The Control Panel

The control panel from Firefox can be customized, and all you will have to do is click on the “three dots button” (menu) and select Customize. Once you do this, a new pop-up window will appear, where you can drag and drop items.

Keep in mind that you can always select “Restore Defaults” in the bottom right corner to go reset the control panel the way it was at the beginning.