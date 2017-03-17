Gmail Massive Update Available on Android

In this context in which people are more and more confident in paying online, Google has just released an update for the Gmail Android app. Now you are able to send and receive cash through Google Wallet. The feature was already available on the web version of the Gmail product, but with the addition to the app, transferring funds is even easier.
Now that the Google Wallet received full integration with the Gmail, you won’t be needing an extra app to send or receive them. Sending or receiving money can be done as easy as it is to send a message, and it will be available for the non-Gmail addresses too.
How to send money
If you want to send money through the Gmail app, you have to tap the attachment paperclip icon, just like you would if you would attach files to an email. You will find there more options that allow you to send or ask for money.
If you select “send money”, a pop-up from Google Wallet will appear and it will require you to add the amount and a memo to the transaction. When you are done, you can notice that a Google Wallet card has appeared in the email, similarly to a file you attach. Now you can just send it like a regular email. The recipient will get the email and will see the same card icon. Moreover, they will have the option to “Claim money”, the redemption or payment options being integrated in the email.
Are there any charges?
No, the good news is that there are no charges at all. You will not pay anything more than the amount you are transferring. But there is even a better thing: you can transfer the money directly to the bank account without any fee or charges.