Gmail Is Now Allowing You To Play Video Files

It seems that Google is bringing some changes to the desktop Gmail service, which will be quite useful for whoever sends or receives video attachments. According to reports, you will now be able to stream the attached video files directly on the Gmail website, instead of having to download them to your computer first.
Keep in mind that you will still be able to download the video attachments, but now when you will click on a file, a video player will pop-up, allowing you to play the clip, adjust quality and sound levels, and even be able to stream it to a Chromecast device.
We think that Google has made a pretty good move with this new feature, as there are many users out there who prefer to just view a video online, instead of saving it on their desktop computers.
Google has mentioned that this feature will be available for everyone, but it may take up to 15 days before all users will be able to see it available. We have to say that this feature could be great especially for people who are sending small videos that have been captured by their mobile handsets, as the recipients will not waste their time saving the small video on their computers and only after that play it with a video player that they have installed on their computers.
However, you should know that this feature is a bit limited, as only video files that are not larger than 50MB will be played directly from Gmail. In other words if it is bigger than 50MB, you will still have to manually download it to your computer and play it with the video player that’s installed on your desktop device.
What are your thoughts about this new feature that has been released on Gmail?
