Google Assistant not Available for Android Tablets

One of the hottest apps for Android smartphones nowadays is the Google Assistant. Everyone who uses Nougat or Android Marshmallow with Google Play Services can enjoy the app on phones only. We’ve been expecting it on tablets also, but as Google recently declared, we will have to wait a little longer because is not one of their priorities. The fact that we still have no news about it, makes everybody wonder if the company makes us wait as a marketing campaign, or that maybe it will never be released.

The older version of the Google Assistant, named Now on Tap who was available on tablets also, had the same interface for phones and tablets, but it’s believed that maybe the company is planning on changing a few things so it would suit better for bigger screens. Will the wait be worth it? We will just have to wait and see.

Another reason could be the fact that Android tablets are not as popular as Android smartphones, so the delay may be just a smart business choice. The question still remains as both types of products have the same operating system.

The Google Assistant is a simpler, more user friendly app that completes the older features that Android devices already had. So it’s up to you what interface you choose, Siri or The Assistant.

Last month Google released to the press the fact that in a few counties, The Google Assistant will be available for Nougat and Marshmallow phones just a few days back.

Although is still a question mark when The Assistant will be available for tablets, or if it will ever be released, we are still hoping for news from the company.