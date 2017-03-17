Google Play Services 10.2 Update Available to Download with Instant Tethering Feature

Just a couple of weeks ago we found out that the Google Play Services 10.2 update is going to incorporate an Instant Tethering feature. The information was provided by Andreas Proschofsky, who sideloaded the update and saw that the feature popped up. We know that Google is not rushing anywhere when it comes about revealing big updates, such as this one, and now we see that more and more users are getting it. Thankfully, yesterday the tech giant offered the release notes on the official change log.
What does the update consist in?
Previously, we found out that Firebase, together with Google Play Services, will not be supporting Gingerbread anymore, starting with early 2017. This is exactly what is happening now with the release of the major 10.2 update. Moreover, it means that the apps that are using SDK release 10.2.x or newer will now need at least level 14 for Android API level.
Google made some changes to the Smart Lock for Passwords option too on this update.
The team also made some improvements to the way in which ID tokens behave with the Smart Lock. Now the requirement is for the apps to ask specifically for a token, by calling setIdTokenRequested(true). The tech giant included some Fence API methods for the Awareness feature, which adds the possibility of extending the time fencing choices for the developers.
Moreover, you will also see new Snapshot API interfaces which allow it to acquire semantic time intervals adapted to the current time and location. The update lets game developers use Google Sign-in API for a simpler server-side authentication. It brings new health data types, and these allow an app to write various types of health data on the Google Fit app.
You should be able to find the information on the official Google page, together with more information on the update.
No Comments