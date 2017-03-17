Google Voice New Update Allows You To Delete Conversations

Google Voice might be a new service, but it seems that the big search engine company is updating it frequently in order to improve the user experience. According to reports, the latest update that has been released for Google Voice has brought a new feature available for both desktop PCs and Android mobile devices.
People who use Google Voice on a desktop PC or an Android device can now delete conversations. On the other hand, users that own an Android device can now set a “Do Not Disturb” status, which will disable the notifications for text messages that they receive on Google Voice. Android users will also notice an archive feature that allows you to archive a conversation quickly thanks to a newly added short function.
Google plans to bring even more new features and options to its Voice application, but it will most likely take a while until that happens. In the meantime, here are some of the features that you will find on Google Voice:
- Calling on Web;
- GIF image search (Gboard users only);
- Disable app notifications for text messages (Android Only);
- Delete Conversations;
- Do Not disturb;
- Conversation archive shortcut (Android Only).
If you have never used Google Voice before, then you should know that the application gives you a free phone number, which you can use for calling, sending text messages or even using voicemail. The application works on both computers and smartphones and it will synchronize across your device so that you can use the application from both your desktop PC and mobile device.
HINT: Google Voice is currently available only in the U.S. and all the calls that you make through the application from an Android device will use the standard minutes from your cell phone plan. However, calls are made via the US-based Google Voice access number, which may incur additional costs (when you travel to another country).