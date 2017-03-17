Microsoft Surface Pro 5 comes with AMD Ryzen 7 and new Improvements

Microsoft’s latest Surface Pro 4 offering is still making waves in the market even though it was launched back in 2015. The hybrid laptop is being regarded as the best of its kind and Microsoft is highly expected to refresh its Surface Pro offering this year. In fact, the internet is buzzing with rumors in anticipation of Surface Pro 5.

Microsoft Surface Pro 5 to be Equipped with AMD Ryzen 7 CPU

Even though Microsoft is doing its best to keep Surface Pro 5 under wraps, this isn’t stopping the tech community from speculating about it. The hybrid device was initially expected to be powered by Intel’s seventh generation Kaby Lake CPU but now that AMD has unveiled its Ryzen 7 lineup, things have changed.

It seemed highly likely that Microsoft will collaborate with Intel once again since the already existing Surface Pro 4 models are fueled by Intel’s Core i3, i5 and i7 chipsets. However, AMD’s new Ryzen 7 offering is definitely more superior in comparison with what Intel has to offer.

If Microsoft decides to actually opt for Ryzen 7, this will mean that Surface Pro 5 will be the most powerful hybrid device ever made. Ryzen 7 1800X has been clocked at 3.6GHz which is 9 percent higher than what Intel’s Core-i7 6900K has to offer.

Even better, AMD’s latest CPU will help Microsoft solve one infamous Surface Pro issue. The already existing Surface Pro 4 variants are impressive when it comes to hardware power, but battery life expectancy is not their strongest point and Ryzen 7 is expected to change that.

Alien: Covenant Teases upcoming Surface Pro 5

We should mention that this rumor is quite controversial since it all started with the trailer of Alien: Covenant. The source of this rumor closely inspected the movie’s trailer and a scene showed a couple of scientists that were working on a futuristic Surface Pro looking device that sported AMD’s logo. Everyone believes that this laptop is actually an Easter egg since it looks very similar to Surface Pro 4.

More interestingly, even though Microsoft has yet to disclose any information regarding Surface Pro 5, Microsoft’s official French website managed to mistakenly upload a picture of the said device. Nonetheless, Surface Pro 5 is expected to be unveiled during Microsoft’s April Windows 10 Creators Update event.