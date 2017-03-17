Nexus 6 Goes Back to Android 7.0 Nougat Update

Nexus 6 owners have been having quite a hard time lately. A couple of weeks ago Google confirmed that it’s going to stop supporting it for the years to come. However, the Android parent didn’t completely broke off its ties with Nexus 6 and announced that it will keep on rolling out monthly security updates to it.
March Security Patch Brings Unexpected Bug
Google’s motto seems to be “another month, another update”. Nexus 6 recently received March’s security patch and to everyone’s surprise, the security update brought a major bug with it. After updating the device’s software, Nexus 6 owners soon found that Android Pay has been disabled. The Nexus community started reporting this issue to Google, and the Android parent decided to take a drastic measure.
Google Downgrades Nexus 6’s Operating System
Unfortunately, Google wasn’t able to find a solution to this issue and decided to roll out an OTA (over the air) OS downgrade. This caused havoc among the Nexus community since most of Nexus 6 owners downloaded the update without reading the info and didn’t know what they were getting. Now their smartphone runs on the previous Android 7.0 Nougat OS.
Seeing the amount of confusion that’s been created, Google took to Reddit to explain what’s happening. A verified Google employee announced that this downgrade isn’t a mistake and that Google guarantees further updates even though Nexus 6 is getting close to the end of its life cycle.
In addition, the Google employee also stated that Nexus 6 owners who don’t have any issues with flashing the updates themselves can stay on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. However, Nexus 6 owners who are not so versed in the art of flashing updates are advised to downgrade their operating system.
Android 7.0 Nougat Causes Apps to Malfunction
It looks like Nexus 6’s bad luck is never coming to an end. Because the smartphone used to run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat, all of its apps are not compatible with Android 7.0 Nougat anymore. The only option that’s left is to perform a complete factory reset and download every app once again.